I’ve given OSP details on bribery allegations against businessman –NPP MP Appiah Kubi

Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim-North, Andy Appiah Kubi says he has given the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng all the details concerning allegations of bribery attempts on New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who called for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Special Prosecutor invited Andy Appiah Kubi for interrogation over the allegations that a wealthy businessman tried inducing them to back down on their demands.

Speaking to journalists after appearing before the Special Prosecutor on May 10, he indicated his readiness to avail himself for further questioning.

“He needed information from me and I have given the information, I have given a statement and that is the cooperation [I’m talking about]. I already appeared before the committee [and] I have testified, if they find it necessary to invite me again I will avail myself,” the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North noted.

Details of his information are not readily known.

Background
Andy Appiah Kubi and over 50 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in 2022 called for the removal of the Finance Minister.

The MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.

They kowtowed to the President's pleas to have the Minister stay in office to seal Ghana's bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Later, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP, Suame, Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs) and Andy Appiah-Kubi (MP, Asante Akim North) earlier alleged that a supposed businessman tried to influence the group with money brought to Parliament in a bid to get the MPs to abort their decision.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said Parliament will investigate the allegation of bribery levelled against the unnamed popular businessman.

“The alleged bribery has come to my notice, and we will investigate to see if it is true and the motive behind it,” he said to the Parliamentary Press Corps, in Accra.

Pressure group, Occupy Ghana, on November 3, 2022, petitioned the Special Prosecutor to probe the allegations.

—Citi Newsroom

