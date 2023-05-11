Effective use of RTI will strengthen Ghana’s democracy – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the effective use of Ghana’s Right to Information Act (Act 989) will help strengthen the country’s democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing to update the public on the implementation of the RTI Act at the Ministry of Information’s press center on Wednesday, May 10, Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that three years after passage of the Act, it continues to make steady progress.

He said, “The effective usage of the RTI Act will further strengthen our democracy so we encourage all to play their part.”

Explaining the framework for implementing the RTI Act, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said three organs – the supply side (information officers and units), demand side (general public) and regulatory side (Right to Information Commission) – must work together efficiently.

He noted, “No single organ can on its own make RTI Work effectively. I must at this stage commend the three organs for working together effectively so far.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the Ministry of Information had developed a strategic roadmap in consultation with stakeholders to guide the implementation of the RTI Act and avoid breaches.

He said the Ministry had followed this roadmap, contributing to the success of the RTI Act so far.

Highlighting the performance of the Access to Information (ATI) Division, Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that applications received had increased by over 900% between 2020 and 2021, and over 200% between 2021 and 2022 which is over a thousand excluding 2023, with Greater Accra topping the chart by almost 87%.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah however, noted that more public education was needed, and resource constraints remained a challenge.

"The Right to Information Commission had also penalized 14 institutions of about GHC1.3 million so far for refusing to comply with orders to provide information requested.

"The Commission continues to monitor compliance and conduct “mystery shopping” exercises to see if the acclaim measures it receives from the institutions are working effectively.

"Moving forward, the Ministry hopes to launch an online system for RTI requests and strengthen the ATI Division to cover all public institutions. The draft Legislative Instrument for the RTI Act is also undergoing stakeholder consultation," he stressed.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged all Ghanaians to make effective use of the RTI Act to strengthen the country’s democracy by demanding and accessing information from public institutions.

The steady progress of the RTI Act, the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator said, shows its importance for deepening transparency and accountability, key principles of a strong democracy.