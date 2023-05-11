RTI Act making steady progress after three years of implementation – Information Minister

Three years after the implementation of the Right to Information Act (Act 989) in 2020—a year after its passage in 2019, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says its implementation has been largely successful, though with some challenges.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, May 10, 2022, at the Ministry’s Press Center in Accra, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said, “Our expectation is to give the nation through you a detailed update on RTI implementation, the success and challenges so far as well as the key outstanding issues on RTI Implementation.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that for the RTI to work effectively, three organs – the supply side (information officers and units), demand side (general public) and regulatory side (Right to Information Commission) – must work together efficiently.

He said, “The inter-relation between these organs is facilitated by the sector Ministry, the Ministry of Information. No single organ can on its own make RTI Work effectively.”

Providing a brief history, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said when Parliament passed the Right to Information Act in 2019, the Ministry of Information was given the task of ensuring public institutions were ready to fulfill obligations under the Act.

He added that the Access to Information (ATI) Division was set up to lead implementation processes in consultation with stakeholders.

On the roadmap for implementation, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the Ministry had followed recommendations from stakeholders to develop standard systems and framework to avoid breaches and ensure smooth operationalization.

Highlighting successes, Mr Oppong Nkrumah revealed that the ATI Division had assisted over 1000 public institutions to set up information units and recruit and train information officers.

Over 320 institutions, according to the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, now have ATI Division staff providing technical support.

The ATI Division and RTIC have also carried out public education and sensitization, the minister noted.

Applications received had increased by 974% between 2020 and 2021, and 217% between 2021 and 2022 with over a thousand received so far, excluding 2023, showing growing public interest, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

The sector minister added that the Greater Accra Region has so far topped the request chart with about 87 per cent of requests received in the region, mostly from the media.

The RTIC, according to Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah, has also imposed about GHC1.3 million in penalties on 14 institutions for refusing to comply with orders to provide information.

However, he stressed that more public education is needed and resource constraints remain a challenge.

"The Ministry hopes to launch an online system for RTI requests and strengthen the ATI Division to cover all public institutions," he stated.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged all stakeholders to play their part to strengthen Ghana’s democracy through the effective use of the RTI Act.

According to him, access to information has increased, with rejection of requests remaining low, showing the RTI’s steady progress.

About the Act

The Right to Information (RTI) Act is a law that grants citizens the legal right to access government-held information.

The RTI Act was passed by Parliament on March 26, 2019, and implemented in 2020.

The history of the RTI Act in Ghana dates back to the 1992 Constitution, which provided for the right to information in Article 21(1)(f). However, the lack of a specific law to regulate access to information made it difficult for citizens to exercise this right.

Efforts to pass an RTI law in Ghana started in 2002, with the first draft of the bill being submitted to Parliament in 2003.

However, the bill faced several setbacks and delays, with some arguing that the government was unwilling to pass the bill due to fears of political backlash.

Despite the setbacks, the RTI bill was finally passed in 2019, with President Nana Akufo-Addo signing it into law on May 21, 2019, which the minister said was within 24 hours after it was presented to him.

The RTI Act is considered a significant milestone in Ghana's democracy, as it provides citizens with the legal framework to access government-held information, thereby promoting transparency and accountability.