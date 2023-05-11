Seven school kids drown in Weija dam spillage

11.05.2023 LISTEN

Some seven school children drowned on Wednesday after a boat carrying mostly students capsized around Faana in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra.

According to Clement Agyi, the Assemblyman for the McCarthy South electoral area, the incident occurred around 5pm when the children were returning home from school.

Sources say the boat which was carrying the children capsized as a result of the spillage of the Weija Dam.

Currently, the bodies of seven children have been retrieved from the river in Wiaboman but the exact number of children on the boat is not yet known.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing.

-citinewsroom