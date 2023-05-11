Tamale Technical University teachers withdraw services over non-payment of allowances

Members of the Tamale Technical University chapter of the Technical University Teacher’s Association of Ghana (TUTAG) have withdrawn all services effective Wednesday, May 10 over non-payment of some allowances due them.

They also frown on the use of unapproved formula in paying end-of-service benefits of staff.

The affected services include conducting end-of-semester examinations, marking scripts, and other related academic work.

According to members of TUTAG, the management of the University has failed to implement the approved formula in the payment of end-of-service benefits which is stated in their condition of service approved by the University’s Council.

Speaking at a press conference in Tamale on Wednesday, the leadership of TUTAG disclosed that, cheques issued for the payment of recently retired staff were prepared based on the old formula.

They also indicated that almost all the Internally Generated Fund-related allowances have not been paid.

The withdrawal on Wednesday has affected the ongoing end-of-semester examination which was expected to end today [Wednesday, 10th May].

The local Vice chairman of the TUTAG, Dr. Abdul Malik Bawah said they will not restore their services until their outstanding allowances are paid.

Following the action by the TUTAG members, students of the University massed up at the administration demanding answers from authorities on why their exams had been cancelled.

The school’s Public Affairs Director, Osman Mubarik Abu, assured the students that, management is working with TUTAG to address their concerns.

-citinewsroom