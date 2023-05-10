UPDATE: Court fines former NDC Communicator, his accomplice GHS3,600 for attacking Dagbon FM presenter

The two persons arrested for attacking a radio presenter in Tamale last week have been put before court today, Wednesday, May 10.

The accused persons, Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and Mumuni Osman stormed Dagbon Radio early this month and assaulted presenter Abubakari Sadiq on Live Radio.

Appearing before the Tamale District Court today, the prosecutor charged Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and his accomplice, Mumuni Osman, with conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, unlawful entry, and threat of death.

The two accused persons pleaded guilty to all four counts of charges and were convicted on their own plea, and subsequently sentenced to a fine of Three Thousand, Six Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵3, 600.00).

In the event of default, they were to serve a custodial sentence of 18 months imprisonment in hard labour.

Following the convictions, the two duly paid their fines to the Court.