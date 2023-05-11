I won’t betray the confidence that Otumfuo has repose in me - Ahenkrohene

11.05.2023 LISTEN

The Chief of Ahenkro, Nana Ahenkro Sei-Poku IV has promised never to betray the trust and confidence that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reposed in him.

The accomplished businessman said he meant every word in his vow when sworn in as the Chief of the Ahenkro town over two years ago.

He recalled how the occupant of the Golden Stool-the Asantehene admonished him to see development as the warfare of a modern-day leader.

Nana Ahenkro Sei- Poku IV pledged during a stakeholder meeting on constructing an ultra-modern market at Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti region.

Addressing the forum, the chief seized the opportunity to highlight some development the town witnessed under his reign.

He disclosed that he prioritized education on his development agenda as the subject is generally acknowledged as key to the socio-economic development of every society.

He said upon ascending the Ahenkro stool, he observed that the academic performance of the St. Michael Senior High School in the town was very low with around 22 percent WASSSE score.

According to the chief, interventions under his leadership and the district assembly have resulted in tremendous improvement in students’ performance.

He proudly announced that the school witnessed a significant improvement in the 2021 and 2022 WASSSE results from the previous 22 percent to 75 and 80 percent respectively.

He disclosed that several other interventions are been undertaking at the basic level to improve the general academic performance of children in the Ahenkro community.

The chief said his reign has also brought some development to healthcare delivery in the town. Nana observed that the Ahenkro clinic which he came to meet is now a health centre. He added that plans are far advanced to be upgraded to the status of a polyclinic.

Under youth welfare and development, the chief announced the ongoing construction of an AstroTurf sporting facility for youth in the community.

Touching on the soon-to-commence ultra-modern market project, Nana Ahenkro Sei-Poku described it as a credit to his reign, as it is going to give the town a face-lift. He thanked the DCE and management of the Afigya Kwabre North District Assembly for bringing the project to Ahenkro.

He also appealed to traders in the old market to comply with authorities in the relocation plans and all construction arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of the project.

The Afigya Kwabre North District Chief Executive, Kwesi Karikari Achamfuo said the assembly will fully engage the community in the construction process. He also pledged to ensure transparency in the allocation of the stores and sheds after completion.

He said the ultra-modern market, first of its kind to be constructed in the Afigya Kwabre North is expected to improve the economic fortunes of residents in the Ahenkro township and help increase revenue generation to the assembly.

The project consists of two units one storey block with 149 lockable stores, 60 open sheds and a ten-seater water closet toilet facility.

The project, a Private Public Partnership (PPP) initiative executed under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement is estimated at GHS4,184,333.