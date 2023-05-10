ModernGhana logo
22 year-old woman escapes 'ritual murder' at Twifo Praso in Central Region

Social News 22 year-old woman escapes 'ritual murder' at Twifo Praso in Central Region
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a terrifying incident that occurred on Monday, a 22-year-old woman narrowly escaped a suspected "ritual murder" attempt in Twifo Praso, a town in the Central Region.

According to reports, the woman, whose name is given as Grace Arthur, is an apprentice to one seamstress called Delali Saga, popularly known as Mama, who happens to be her madam.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Delali Saga asked Grace Arthur to follow a young man, Nicholas who is believed to be the brother of Delali on a motorbike in a quest to deliver a customer’s finished work.

Grace innocently jumped on the motorbike and they drove off. Per reports, they bypassed the supposed location where the delivery was to be done.

This prompted Grace to raise questions about plans being changed. Not knowing, she was being taken to the home premises of a ‘pastor’ by the name Emmanuel Ahoi who is the head pastor of Israel House Chapel.

Upon arrival, the innocent girl met five other strong men who happen to be the brothers of her madam, Delali while they were performing some rituals.

Out of fear, Grace burst out in tears until Emmanuel Ahoi, the pastor, requested that the young lady be taken out of the premises, where she escaped back home.

Watch video for details:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Latest: News
