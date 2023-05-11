UE/R: TUC organizes national advocacy workshop for members on child labor

"Child labor perpetuates poverty and to break the cycle, adults must remain in decent work while children remain in school and focus on their education to prepare for their future."

This was disclosed by the Deputy General Secretary for the General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU) Andrews Addo Quye Tagoe, during a day’s national advocacy workshop captioned “Lo Norway” organized for members of the Trade Union Congress of Ghana in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The lead resource person for the workshop, Addo Quaye Tagoe said Trade Unions are special social organizations that thrive and work on partnerships. Their partnerships include things they can do to address the interest of the working population. He stated that, if one is a partner in that regard, then the fellow is a social partner.

Mr. Tagoe indicated that TUC’s work on child labor or forced labor is informed by the fact that children must grow, live, have access to education and become good citizens in the future. He added that, when children start working early, they go into the working world and start competing with parents when they are supposed to be in school receiving training and preparing towards taking up from their parents in the future.

He added that, when that happens, it undermines the rights of the adult working population, and children’s childhood is also undermined. As a Trade Union he noted that these issues are being looked into as to how they can be streamlined since it affects the general development of the well-being of the masses and for that matter, the future of the country at large.

The Deputy Secretary General (DSG) of the Trades Union Congress of TUC) Joshua Ansah, explained how labor is always at the forefront of the fight against indecent work and child labor. He described decent work as devoid of child labor, child trafficking and modern slavery and all the things that negate the positiveness of decent work.

The DSG indicated that the advocacy workshop among others aims at eliminating child trafficking, modern slavery, and child labor among others to ensure that the four pillars of decent work are encouraged, in order to promote a decent working environment. Mr. Ansah stated that, if care is not taken, the country will suffer in the international export market. He said some Ghanaian products such as tilapia and gold are already on the red list over issues of the use of child labor in the production process.