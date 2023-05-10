NPP people are unhappy with Akufo-Addo’s family and friend gov’t but they can’t talk - Mahama

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism in the chances of the party wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to delegates at Daffiama, Issa, and Bussie in the Upper West Region as part of his campaign tour, the former President argued that even NPP people are unhappy with the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because he has made it a family and friends affair.

In his view, people in the NPP want the party to go into opposition to set things right.

“Their own people are disappointed. Indeed the NPP is more disappointed in the government than the rest of Ghanaians because this is not what they expected. A small group of family and friends have hijacked their party and nobody can talk. Their party is not democratic.

“If you criticise they will deal with you and so everybody is afraid but when you are with them in secrete they will confide in you. They themselves want to go into opposition so that they can reset and come back,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The leading flagbearer candidate believes that come what may, the NDC will come to power at the end of the 2024 general elections because that is what Ghanaians want.

“The NPP made promises they were not ready to fulfill. For them, it was to just say anything to get to power. And so one village one dam, one district one factory, one million dollars per constituency per year, all kinds of fantastic promises but they knew that they were never going to fulfill it. All they wanted was political power and they’ve got it.

“It’s God’s work because God was giving Ghanaians the opportunity to compare the two, the NPP and the NDC. Now Ghanaians have seen NDC in office, they have seen NDC in office and definitely I know life was far better under the NDC than it is under the NPP today. And so the people of Ghana are going to bring the NDC back,” confident Mahama explained.