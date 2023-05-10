‘Akufo-Addo’s refusal to complete Kejetia Market a sign that Asanteman has been neglected’ — Angry Kejetia trader

Angry traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi have called out the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing him of neglecting the Asanteman.

They have accused him of refusing to complete the Kejetia Market redevelopment project.

The traders held a demonstration some weeks ago to demand the completion of the $298 million Kejetia Redevelopment Project, which began in 2015 aimed at modernizing and expanding the market, providing better facilities for traders and shoppers alike.

According to the aggrieved traders, the delayed completion has negatively affected their business.

“If they don’t come back to the site, we’ll show this government that we are very serious. We are giving them just two months - if they don’t come and continue the work, we will go and make sales in darkness,” said a trader who registered her worry to the media.

They said if the contractors do not return to the site within the next two months, they will boycott the 2024 election and take industrial action.

“If they don’t come back to the site, this government has taken us for granted but we leave everything to God….we’ll boycott the 2024 election. I’d rather sleep at home,” said a trader.

They further accused the Members of Parliament in the region of doing less to ensure the completion of the market and called on the government to get the contractors back to site to complete the project as soon as possible.

A trader also claimed that the market left in its current state is a clear sign of President Akufo-Addo neglecting Asanteman.

“We are telling Nana Addo that his refusal to continue this project means he is neglecting Asanteman, because this is what we also do for a living,” said the trader.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union, Emelia Kwofie and Joseph Owusu said they are waiting for the government to get the contractors on site in the next two months to avert an industrial action.

“We are still expecting the completion of the project by the stipulated date. They gave us a time when they are going to complete the project. Our only worry is that, with the break in the construction, the government will be able to meet it. Otherwise, as traders, we’ll have to advise ourselves,” said Emelia Kwoffie.

Joseph Owusu also said, “We doubt they can fix it before June. And if they don’t, we will take action.”

