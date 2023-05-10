ModernGhana logo
We won’t supervise your primaries unless injunction case is determined by court – EC tells NDC

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that it does not want to be cited for contempt of court.

As a result, the EC has informed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it will not supervise the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the party until the injunction case is determined by the court.

“...Yesterday we were served with an Application for Interlocutory Injunction seeking to restrain the Commission from supervising the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries due to the alleged anomalies with the register.

“Gentlemen, in order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” the Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Jean Mensa said.

She was speaking to agents of all three flagbearer hopefuls of the NDC on Wednesday, May 10, when she made this known.

The NDC primaries scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 13, are currently in limbo after flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed for an injunction at the Accra High Court on Tuesday.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, the unhappy flagbearer hopeful indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks before the elections in accordance with the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days before the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

Dr. Duffuor wants the right thing to be done before the election is held to ensure that it is free and fee.

