ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablakwa establishes John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block in his constituency

Headlines Ablakwa establishes John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block in his constituency
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and a deputy minister of state under both John Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama administrations expressed his gratitude to US partners for helping to establish the John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block in his constituency.

In a post on his social media handle, he thanked his partners Denise Sears, Chief Executive Officer and President of SOS International for successfully putting up the facility.

Mr Ablakwa has been making revelations about corruption in the National Cathedral project. He has hinted at disclosing more about what appears to be an exposé on the National Cathedral following his recent trip to the United States over the contentious project.

The MP, who has been critical of the government for what he sees as a lack of transparency in the project, says he will uncover more sickening rot in the coming days.

In his recent revelation, he wondered why none of the prominent ministers of the gospel who serve as trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana featured in the articles of incorporation and list of trustees as submitted to US authorities.

Mr. Ablakwa claims his investigations revealed that the names of governors and authorized persons as contained in the two-year report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity are Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr. Vernon Darko.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

22 year-old woman escapes 'ritual murder' at Twifo Praso in Central Region 22 year-old woman escapes 'ritual murder' at Twifo Praso in Central Region

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos refusal to complete Kejetia Market a sign that Asanteman has been neglected — Angry Kejetia trader ‘Akufo-Addo’s refusal to complete Kejetia Market a sign that Asanteman has been ...

2 hours ago

Ablakwa establishes John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block in his constituency Ablakwa establishes John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block in his constituency

2 hours ago

Minimise countrys dependence on external sources for essential vaccines — Akufo-Addo to National Vaccine Institute Minimise country’s dependence on external sources for essential vaccines — Akufo...

2 hours ago

Lack of virgins frustrate Dipo Rites; girls who had sex without abortion now considered Lack of virgins frustrate Dipo Rites; girls who had sex without abortion now con...

2 hours ago

There'll be no room for corruption in my next tenure in office, when you're caught don't call me — Mahama There'll be no room for corruption in my next tenure in office, when you're caug...

3 hours ago

Reliance on 'roadside masons' cause of recent collapse of buildings — Construction chamber Reliance on 'roadside masons' cause of recent collapse of buildings — Constructi...

3 hours ago

The man jubilating after his release Man freed after 29years of wrongful imprisonment for rape

3 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I've the support of the 1million farmers in NPP to become flagbearer – Dr. Akoto

Latest: News
body-container-line