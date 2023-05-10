Ablakwa establishes John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block in his constituency

Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and a deputy minister of state under both John Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama administrations expressed his gratitude to US partners for helping to establish the John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block in his constituency.

In a post on his social media handle, he thanked his partners Denise Sears, Chief Executive Officer and President of SOS International for successfully putting up the facility.

Mr Ablakwa has been making revelations about corruption in the National Cathedral project. He has hinted at disclosing more about what appears to be an exposé on the National Cathedral following his recent trip to the United States over the contentious project.

The MP, who has been critical of the government for what he sees as a lack of transparency in the project, says he will uncover more sickening rot in the coming days.

In his recent revelation, he wondered why none of the prominent ministers of the gospel who serve as trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana featured in the articles of incorporation and list of trustees as submitted to US authorities.

Mr. Ablakwa claims his investigations revealed that the names of governors and authorized persons as contained in the two-year report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity are Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr. Vernon Darko.