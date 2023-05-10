We're ready to use every means to get ‘diabolic’ Mahama out of the way – Duffuor’s camp fumes

10.05.2023 LISTEN

There is tension between the camps of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and John Dramani Mahama ahead of the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 13.

With just three days to the election to determine who will lead the opposition party as its flagbearer in the 2024 general election, the Head of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's Security detail, James Agbey has accused the camp of Mahama of conniving with the Functional Executive Council (FEC) of the party to rig the election.

He said Joshua Alabi and Goosie Tanoh allowed him to have his way in the 2018 race but they will not allow him to continue to take them on a "jolly ride" again.

“I, James Agbey, head of Security Detail of Duffuor 2024 campaign wishes to state unequivocally that the NDC belongs to all of us and we won't sit down for Mahama to take us on a jolly ride.

“In fact, I do take issue with the manner the Mahama camp is conniving with the Functional Executive Committee(FEC) of the NDC to disenfranchise a good number of delegates, and to rig the processes leading up to the forthcoming 13th May presidential primaries for Mahama,” the leading member of the camp of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said in his release.

According to him, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s camp is ready to use legitimate force and every other means to deal with Mahama and his followers.

“At this juncture, let me sound a note of caution to all concerned, and warn that we're ready to use legitimate force and every means under the sun to get Mahama out of the way and restore dignity and respect to the NDC,” James Agbey stressed.

He further argued that the 2023 flagbearer election is totally different from the 2018 one, where Prof Joshua Alabi and Goosie Tanoh allowed Mahama to have his way.

“Those of us on the Duffuor team are ready for Mahama and his diabolics. We are ready to bring an end to this opportunistic appropriation,” James Agbey said.

Read the full release from the camp of Dr. Duffuor below:

We're ready to use legitimate force to deal with Mahama if need be.

I, James Agbey, head of Security Detail of Duffuor 2024 campaign wishes to state unequivocally that the NDC belongs to all of us and we won't sit down for Mahama to take us on a jolly ride.

In fact, I do take issue with the manner the Mahama camp is conniving with the Functional Executive Committee(FEC) of the NDC to disenfranchise a good number of delegates, and to rig the processess leading up to the forthcoming 13th May presidential primaries for Mahama.

The whole charade regarding the non-availability of complete photo album for the elections is completely against the party's rules of engagement.

Indeed, it is extremely dubious, criminal and illegal for the processes leading to the entire election to be hijacked by Mahama.

This display of utter greed by Mahama to win at all costs reeked of poor judgement and a complete lack of respect for the responsibility he holds as a leader.

In my eyes, this is just the first shot in a series of campaigns to destabilise the NDC by the Mahama faction for their selfish and parochial agenda.

As one of those who served the party in the Greater Accra Region as Director of Security operations in 2020, and currently in charge of Dr Duffuor's Security detail, this development made me very upset. It is upsetting to see the NDC swimming in the gutters to please one man at the expense of our collective good.

As a matter of fact, Mahama’s resolute insistence to not follow the rules of engagement regarding this election shows a fundamental disdain for the concept of accountability. If the NDC, as a political organisation, can do this to ourselves in our intra-party elections, what do we expect from the Electoral Commission (EC) in the run-up to the 2024 elections?

Can the NDC accuse the EC of electoral malfeasance and corruptible conduct when the party is trapped in the same scheme in its own backyard all in an attempt to give Mahama an undue advantage over other candidates?

What is the point of intra-party politics and leadership if they can't even publicly correct the record when they are wrong?

This obviously is more likely strong evidence that Mahama and his supporters continue to muddy the waters or to put it more plainly deflect attention from their failures and misdemeanours.

Allowing them to continue with this charade and the choreographed shenanigan is utterly abhorrent.

At this juncture, let me sound a note of caution to all concerned, and warn that we're ready to use legitimate force and every means under the sun to get Mahama out of the way and restore dignity and respect to the NDC.

This election is totally different from the 2018 one, where Prof Joshua Alabi and Goosie Tanoh allowed Mahama to have his way.

We are on a rescue mission to rescue the party from the claws of Mahama.

Those of us on the Duffuor team are ready for Mahama and his diabolics. We are ready to bring an end to this opportunistic appropriation.

I just wish the people who know better would sit up. But perhaps that cannot happen until we send out strong signals to them that we are ever ready to beat them to their own game.

We can't continue to suffer characters like the former President who's hoping to stay relevant by being a perpetual flag bearer.

Signed:

James Agbey -

NDC Operative and Head of Dr Duffuor's Security detail