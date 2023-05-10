There'll be no room for corruption in my next tenure in office, when you're caught don't call me — Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, a flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says if elected president in 2024, he will tackle corruption head-on.

If Ghanaians elect him president in 2024, he indicated that life for corrupt people would be extremely difficult.

Mr. Mahama reaffirmed that corrupt people will be prosecuted regardless of party affiliation while addressing delegates at Lambussie in the Upper West Region.

“It doesn’t matter whether you belong to our government or past governments, if you steal the people’s money we will deal with you. If elected as President, I will allow anti-corruption institutions to work.

"Nobody should come and call me to save them when they catch you. Any person whether in my government or outside my government or in the previous NPP government, if the anti-corruption institutions are dealing with you that is your business because we must save this country,” Mr Mahama noted.