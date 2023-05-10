ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There'll be no room for corruption in my next tenure in office, when you're caught don't call me — Mahama

Headlines There'll be no room for corruption in my next tenure in office, when you're caught don't call me — Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, a flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says if elected president in 2024, he will tackle corruption head-on.

If Ghanaians elect him president in 2024, he indicated that life for corrupt people would be extremely difficult.

Mr. Mahama reaffirmed that corrupt people will be prosecuted regardless of party affiliation while addressing delegates at Lambussie in the Upper West Region.

“It doesn’t matter whether you belong to our government or past governments, if you steal the people’s money we will deal with you. If elected as President, I will allow anti-corruption institutions to work.

"Nobody should come and call me to save them when they catch you. Any person whether in my government or outside my government or in the previous NPP government, if the anti-corruption institutions are dealing with you that is your business because we must save this country,” Mr Mahama noted.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Lack of virgins frustrate Dipo Rites; girls who had sex without abortion now considered Lack of virgins frustrate Dipo Rites; girls who had sex without abortion now con...

1 hour ago

There'll be no room for corruption in my next tenure in office, when you're caught don't call me — Mahama There'll be no room for corruption in my next tenure in office, when you're caug...

2 hours ago

Reliance on 'roadside masons' cause of recent collapse of buildings — Construction chamber Reliance on 'roadside masons' cause of recent collapse of buildings — Constructi...

2 hours ago

The man jubilating after his release Man freed after 29years of wrongful imprisonment for rape

2 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I've the support of the 1million farmers in NPP to become flagbearer – Dr. Akoto

3 hours ago

UPDATE: Court fines former NDC Communicator, his accomplice GHS3,600 for attacking Dagbon FM presenter UPDATE: Court fines former NDC Communicator, his accomplice GHS3,600 for attacki...

3 hours ago

'If you see my picture just put your thumbprint there' — Mahama teaches NDC delegates how to avoid spoilt ballots 'If you see my picture just put your thumbprint there' — Mahama teaches NDC dele...

3 hours ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo Regardless of current difficulties, NPP won’t fail you – Adwoa Safo assures Ghan...

4 hours ago

Kumawu By-Election: Ken Agyapong donates Nissan Navara pick up to NPP headquarters Kumawu By-Election: Ken Agyapong donates Nissan Navara pick up to NPP headquarte...

Latest: News
body-container-line