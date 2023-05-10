ModernGhana logo
10.05.2023 Headlines

Inflation in Ghana drops further to 41.2%

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced a further drop in the country’s inflation.

At a press conference on Wednesday, May 10, Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim disclosed that inflation in April dropped to 41.2%.

"On a month-on-month basis, the division that recorded the highest rate of inflation was food and non-alcoholic beverages which recorded a rate of inflation of 4.3% for the month of April 2023. This was followed by health and followed by furnishing.

"We assess the contributions of the 13 divisions for the overall inflation of 41.2% for the month of April 2023," Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said.

This is a massive drop from the previous month in March where inflation was pegged at 45%.

In the Consumer Price Index Data released by GSS today, it indicated that prices of goods and services in April 2023 increased by some 2.4% despite a drop in yearly inflation

From the latest Consumer Price Index, food inflation also stood at 48.1 and Non- food inflation at 35.8% in April.

The Western North region recorded the highest food inflation at 78. 3% for the month of April while the Volta region continued to record the lowest inflation among the regions.

Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced items was 38.2%, while inflation for imported items stood at 43.1%.

In December 2022, inflation in the country reached 54% amid cries of Ghanaians over the high cost of living in the country.

Government acknowledges the continuous drop in inflation and hopes the trend continues.

Government believes that soon, inflation will be back to single digits.

Journalist

Latest: News
