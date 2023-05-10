ModernGhana logo
Reliance on 'roadside masons' cause of recent collapse of buildings — Construction chamber

The collapse of four buildings in less than two weeks has been blamed on the ineptitude of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry has said the collapse of the buildings was a result of MMDAs' inability to properly evaluate the work of land developers before construction.

It noted that the practice of property owners hiring the cheap services of unprofessional contractors must be stopped.

In an interview with Citi News, Emmanuel Cherry, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry urged officials to start compelling land developers to abide by the regulations on structural soundness.

“There are technologies in the system that are well advanced, that can only be manned by professionals. But what do we see? Developers just fall on any roadside mason, call them to the site and give them whatsoever amount of money and then expect them to deliver quality for them. Some of the MMDAs also fail to effectively assess the work of land developers. These are some of the challenges we are having as an industry. So until we crack the whip, it will be very difficult to arrest the menace,” Mr. Cherry said.

He mentioned that a stakeholder engagement would be held the following week to address their issues.

“Now the notices have gone round, it’s likely next week we may be able to have a stakeholder engagement about the issues and address them accordingly so that the necessary observation and recommendations will be put out in the public domain. Where we faulted, we will put it out, where government agencies also faulted, we will put them together, and we march it from there,” CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry hinted.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
