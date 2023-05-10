ModernGhana logo
Kufuor listened to advice, sacrificed his life for Ghana – Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was a listening president who sacrificed his life for Ghana.

In a toast to Mr Kufuor at his alma mater Exeter College, University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom (UK), where the former Ghanaian leader was honoured, the Asante monarch said: “The little that I knew about him at that time and this time is that he was a listening president.”

He added: “He listened to advice”.

The Asantehene indicated that “This is a man who didn’t have money and even his party executives gave up on him to be the president and yet, destiny had it that he was going to be president and he became the president.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also recounted that on the day Mr Kufuor had a motor accident while on his way to the Castle, the seat of the presidency at the time, he still went to work and performed his duties until 4pm before heading back home.

“This is a man who sacrificed his life for Ghana”, Otumfuo noted.

