Nurses in public hospitals need to be sacked; they cause 80% of the deaths there – Actress

Nigerian actress and Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has sparked controversy with her recent tweet calling for the dismissal of public hospital workers, particularly nurses.

The actress claimed that the workers in public hospitals contribute to majority of deaths at the hospitals.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, May 9, Phyna stated that she has seen for herself what she is talking about and can defend her claims when challenged.

She wrote, "I doubt it's all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals need to be flogged and sacked. 80% of deaths in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me"

The actress further revealed that she had witnessed things that require urgent attention, and she is concerned that Nigerians are dying due to negligence of most healthcare workers.

She said, "My mouth nor fit talk wetin my eye see today, like there are some things that need so much attention. But no na wetin suppose be cruise Nigerians wan die put from good radians to bad rubbish."