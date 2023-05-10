‘I can beat my chest and say Ghana was better under my administration than now’ — Mahama

10.05.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has says Ghana was far better managed during his administration than it is now under President Akufo-Addo.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer hopeful made this statement while addressing party members at Tumu in the run-up to the NDC presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Mahama claimed that despite the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flowery promises, Ghanaians are struggling to survive.

He indicated that Ghanaians are now struggling with worse economic hardship.

“In 2016, all the lies they told, all the propaganda they told, Ghanaians can now see the truth. All the preaching, y3te sika so nanso 3kom de y3n and that Ghana is a pity were all lies and in fact, we are now more of a pity today than it was in 2016,” he said.

Mahama argued that Ghanaians witnessed sound economic management than brought massive development.

Mahama said, “Today, any work anybody does, you hardly get profit. I can beat my chest and say that in 2016, our lives were better than they are today. So I can assure you, all the predictions, all the opinion polls show that NDC is coming back into office.”

Mahama's comments come amid increasing criticism of the government's handling of the economy and the high cost of living in the country.

Watch the video below: Fast foward from the begining to '2:27'