ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.05.2023 Crime & Punishment

W/R: Fake soldier intimidating people in Takoradi arrested

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
WR: Fake soldier intimidating people in Takoradi arrested
10.05.2023 LISTEN

A self-styled military man has been arrested by the Police in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The fake soldier according to the information gathered uses the service name WOII Samuel Owusu Dartey.

Persons who have encountered him say he has been intimidating residents and also goes around with a pistol and handcuff.

After faking for a long time, his cover was finally blown when he tried to use his tricks on a private surveyor identified as Clifford Pablo Yakah at Ntankoful in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis.

He was allegedly hired by a family to use his military uniform and dubious ways to intimidate the surveyor to pack from their land.

“I’m a private surveyor working on some documents for a family. I was there one day when the family introduced the suspect to me that he was a military officer (WOII Samuel Owusu Dartey) and also works with the Intelligence Unit of the National Security. They said he will be working with me on the land document,” the victim indicated.

“He came to my house one early morning dressed in military uniform with a pistol and handcuff asking me to dress up and follow him. I obeyed and followed him to the Lands Commission but I was suspicious of his behavior so I called my in-law who is in the military. He was trailed and later arrested. Checks indicate he is not a military officer so he is currently at the Kwesimintsim Police Station assisting investigations,” the surveyor, Clifford Pablo Yakah narrated to Connect FM.

Information gathered indicates that after a search on the fake soldier, the police retrieved a pistol, military uniform, and a list containing names of people he had reportedly extorted money from to be recruited into the military.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Phyna, Nigerian actress and BBNaija season 7 winner Nurses in public hospitals need to be sacked; they cause 80% of the deaths there...

41 minutes ago

I can beat my chest and say Ghana was better under my administration than now — Mahama ‘I can beat my chest and say Ghana was better under my administration than now’ ...

49 minutes ago

What do I do now? – Man discovers two kids with late wife arent his What do I do now? – Man discovers two kids with late wife aren’t his

1 hour ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, aspiring NPP flagbearer One million NPP farmers will vote for me to be the next flagbearer – Dr Afriyie ...

1 hour ago

WR: Fake soldier intimidating people in Takoradi arrested W/R: Fake soldier intimidating people in Takoradi arrested

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Tell your father not to be sponsored to destroy your political future – Prof. Gy...

1 hour ago

Social activist, Oliver Barker Vormaworleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo is a miracle of divine contradictions’ – Oliver Barker ‘roars’ in a ...

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Even the worse performance of NDC is now the best of NPP – Mahama’s Aide

1 hour ago

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Twitter to add voice and video calling features soon — Elon Musk

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Political affiliation shouldn't be the basis for security service employment – R...

Latest: News
body-container-line