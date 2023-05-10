W/R: Fake soldier intimidating people in Takoradi arrested

10.05.2023 LISTEN

A self-styled military man has been arrested by the Police in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The fake soldier according to the information gathered uses the service name WOII Samuel Owusu Dartey.

Persons who have encountered him say he has been intimidating residents and also goes around with a pistol and handcuff.

After faking for a long time, his cover was finally blown when he tried to use his tricks on a private surveyor identified as Clifford Pablo Yakah at Ntankoful in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis.

He was allegedly hired by a family to use his military uniform and dubious ways to intimidate the surveyor to pack from their land.

“I’m a private surveyor working on some documents for a family. I was there one day when the family introduced the suspect to me that he was a military officer (WOII Samuel Owusu Dartey) and also works with the Intelligence Unit of the National Security. They said he will be working with me on the land document,” the victim indicated.

“He came to my house one early morning dressed in military uniform with a pistol and handcuff asking me to dress up and follow him. I obeyed and followed him to the Lands Commission but I was suspicious of his behavior so I called my in-law who is in the military. He was trailed and later arrested. Checks indicate he is not a military officer so he is currently at the Kwesimintsim Police Station assisting investigations,” the surveyor, Clifford Pablo Yakah narrated to Connect FM.

Information gathered indicates that after a search on the fake soldier, the police retrieved a pistol, military uniform, and a list containing names of people he had reportedly extorted money from to be recruited into the military.