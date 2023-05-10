ModernGhana logo
Residents in Sawla Tuna Kalba benefit from free health screening

By Hafiz Iddrisu || Tamale
10.05.2023

Some two hundred and fifty residents of Kongire in the Sawla Tuna Kalba district of the Savannah Region have benefitted from a free health screening organised by Grateful Givers Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation.

The founder of Grateful Givers Foundation Maame Akosua Gyening disclosed that the community outreach health screening event was in collaboration with the newly enskinned chief of the area Kanyepewura Solomon Salifu Tampure Esq. with an aim to satisfy the health needs of the people.

She said the NGO was committed to supporting deprived and less privileged people in society.

They also donated used clothing as part of their benevolence to some residents.

The NGO also donated health supplies including bandages, gloves, and drugs among others to clinics at Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality and Gindabor in the Sawla Tuna Kalba district respectively.

Some of the beneficiaries could not hide their joy and commended the chief and the Grateful Givers Foundation for their benevolence towards them.

