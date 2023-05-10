ModernGhana logo
‘Akufo-Addo is a miracle of divine contradictions’ – Oliver Barker ‘roars’ in a new poem

Outspoken social activist and convener of the #FixTheCountry movement Oliver Barker Vormawor has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo in a new poem, describing him as a "miracle of divine contradictions."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 9, Mr Barker wrote the poem titled "The President I don't respect" while using the washroom.

He says in the poem that Akufo-Addo, "he has brought nothing but misery and destitution to pensioners."

Barker also accuses the president of presiding over and promoting "lawlessness" despite being a lawyer by profession.

On human rights, Barker claims Akufo-Addo's regime "has been brutal and behind some of the most outrageous human rights abuses this democracy has never seen."

The social activist further alleges that in spite of Akufo-Addo's claims of being a gender champion, "his regime refuses to move forward the affirmative action bill."

