Garu: Thunder strikes two persons to death

There is fear and panic in Kpalsako in the Garu District of the Upper East Region following thunder strikes killing persons in the area.

The first incident happened in Kpalsako on May 3 when an old man believed to be in his 70s was struck by thunder in his house leading to his death.

In the same Kpalsako community, on Sunday May 7, a woman with his three children was struck by thunder in their room killing one of them instantly.

The situation is causing some apprehension in the area as residents continue to express worry over the situation.

The NADMO Director, Sulemana Samari has cautioned residents to take care of themselves during this time of the season.

NADMO Directorate has tasked its Zonal Directors in the catchment areas to take inventory of the extent of the damage.