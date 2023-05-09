Dr. Duffuor files injunction against NDC primaries

An NDC Flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has filed an injunction against the NDC May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Dr. Duffuor is seeking relief directing the first and second defendants the General Secretary and the National Chairman to prepare and deliver a new register, five weeks ahead of the election.

He is also seeking the court to restrain the Electoral Commission from conducting the elections.

The camp of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, earlier today demanded a postponement of the May 13 elections over alleged issues regarding the voter register.

In a petition dated May 8, addressed to the General Secretary of the NDC, Duffour’s camp cited several discrepancies in the register.

The group fears that an "incomplete and inaccurate register" could cause their defeat and bring the image of the party into disrepute.

They further explained that having such a register would undermine the credibility and fairness of the election process.

The letter, signed by Kofi B. Kukubor, Head of Research and Strategy for Dr. Duffour’s campaign team, called for stakeholders meeting to establish an agreeable roadmap that will guarantee the integrity of the voter register.

They also demanded that the register be cleaned within an agreeable timeframe to ensure free and fair elections.

"Having an incomplete and inaccurate register has a high potential of deliberately causing an irreparable damage to the bright chances of Candidate Dr. Kwabena Duffuor - which we are unable to countenance," the letter read in part.

Duffuor’s camp in their zeal for a postponement of the May 13 Presidential primaries says it will allow for a comprehensive and accurate voter register to be put in place.

They emphasized that a credible voter register is essential to ensuring that eligible voters were properly registered and preventing fraudulent activities such as multiple voting.

This development if granted, could potentially delay the NDC’s primaries, which is already a tightly contested race between former President John Dramani Mahama, former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu and Dr. Duffuor.

Read a full copy of the letter below;

THE GENERAL SECRETARY NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS HEADQUARTERS ACCRA 08/05/2023

Dear Sir,

Incomplete/Inaccurate Voters Register

Reference our meeting with the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Committee of the National Democratic Congress on the 4th Of May 2023. From 1418hours To 1523hours at the NDC Headquarters

Upon initial review of the 220 constituencies Voters Register (Photo Album)we identified several discrepancies in the register that indicate it is both incomplete and inaccurate.

Having an incomplete and inaccurate register is a significant issue when going into an election because it undermines the credibility and fairness of the election process.

A comprehensive and accurate voter register is essential for ensuring that eligible voters are properly registered, and for preventing fraudulent activities such as multiple voting, impersonation and being refused a vote on the day of election.

The incomplete and inaccurate Voters register has a high potential of deliberately causing an irreparable damage to the bright chances of Candidate Dr. Kwabena Duffuor - which we are unable to countenance.

Considering the findings, Team Duffuor is demanding the following; 1. Postponement of the May 13th Presidential primaries.

2. Stakeholders meeting to establish an agreeable roadmap that will guarantee the integrity of the Voters Register

3. Clean the Voters Register within an agreeable timeframe to ensure free and fair elections

4. To save the image of the NDC so that the party can have the credible voice to speak on national elections matters when the need arises Please, find attached co[pies of all evidence and detailed assessment and findings.

Signed,

Kofi B. Kukubor

Head of Research & Strategy

Cc: The Elections Committee, NDC The Chairperson, Electoral Commission of Ghana