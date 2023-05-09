ModernGhana logo
VRA partners NADMO to embark on dam spillage simulation exercise

09.05.2023 LISTEN

The Volta River Authority (VRA) is collaborating with National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to conduct a dam spillage simulation exercise for communities around the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The exercise is scheduled for Thursday, May 11. It forms part of the Volta River Authority’s activities and preparedness prior to the spillage of excess water from the two dams.

Dubbed ‘Da woho so,’ the exercise is expected to take place in the Asuogyaman, North Tongu, and Ada East Districts.

Deputy Chief Executive of the Authority, Edward Obeng-Kenzo, at an official event ahead of the planned exercise, indicated that though excess spillage will likely not happen anytime soon, it was necessary to anticipate the implications of spillage and take the appropriate measures in a likely event.

He disclosed that a spillage will likely affect more than 300,000 residents living around the dam and so it was important to protect the lives and livelihoods of these people.

“We are conducting a spillage simulation exercise of the Akosombo Dam up to the tune of 10,000 cubic meters and that is a lot of water, and it has implications for all the districts downstream, and we have nine districts downstream of the Akosombo Dam and these districts will be affected if we spill and so it is our responsibility to ensure that those communities are safe during a spillage”.

Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh who is the Director-General of NADMO applauded the VRA for planning such an exercise which he said is important to preventing natural disasters.

-citinewsroom

