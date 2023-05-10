Defeat is not failure but a step to proper grounding – Rev Biney to Christians

Rev. Patrick Biney, an associate overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International, urged Christians not to see defeat as a failure but rather as an opportunity for God to reposition them for greater glory.

Preaching on the theme "Enlarging to Fulfill," on Sunday, May 7 in his church auditorium at Sarpeiman, Accra, Rev. Biney said God gives man power to manage his creation and a person is only fulfilled when he is able to maximize his potential before death.

Aligning with the church's theme for the year "Our Year of Fulfillment," Rev. Biney assured the congregation that "no matter how small it is, it will surely come to fulfillment because things are not yet over for you, God will reposition you."

He explained that though God does miracles, he is not a magician. "Magicians don’t have principles but miracles are done on principles," he said. "God does his things through the process of seed and germination."

Quoting [Job 8:7], Rev. Biney said, "Though your beginning is small, your latter shall be greater."

He added that God does not despise small beginnings, referencing [Zechariah 4:10].

Rev. Biney warned the congregation against looking down on others, saying "whoever despises you will turn around and say your God is God.

"[Job 36:5] God is mighty but despises no one," he added.

He prophesied that "despite your suffering when you finally shoot up, you are not going down soon. Your end will justify your suffering."

Rev. Biney urged Christians not to give up, referencing [Psalm 92:13], [Genesis 26:13-14], [1 Corinthians 3:5] and [1 Chronicles 4:9-10].

Rev. Biney was optimistic that God "will make you fulfilled as he promised."

"He doesn't neglect you," the pastor assured.