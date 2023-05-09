ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your $750 million dollars investment cannot buy the rights of Ghanaian workers – TUC blasts Sunon Asogli

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has stressed that it will continue to fight alongside the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) for all workers illegally dismissed by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd to be reinstated.

TUC on Tuesday, May 9, joined GMWU to stage a demonstration against the Chinese-owned company after several attempts to dialogue to have the three sacked workers reinstated failed to yield results.

The workers were sacked after they were elected union leaders according to Ghana Mineworkers' union.

Speaking before the protest started today, TUC Secretary General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah indicated that his outfit will not stop fighting until the management of Sunon Asogli backtracks on the sacking of the workers.

He argued that although they have nothing against foreign investors, Sunon Asogli should be made to understand that their $750 million-dollar investment cannot buy the rights of Ghanaian workers.

“We workers in Ghana are not against any investor coming to Ghana but Sunon Asogli’s 750 million dollars investment cannot buy our rights. So today, we are demonstrating to the whole world that unions in this country will exercise their rights.

“We will not allow our three colleagues to be dismissed. Our demand is very simple and we have made it very clear to the employer that our three colleagues must be reinstated. We will fight and fight and fight until they are reinstated,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, General Secretary of the GMWU, Abdul-Moomin Gbana said the union will take other steps after today’s demonstration until the three dismissed workers of Sunon Asogli are reinstated.

“There are a series of actions that we have lined up. I may not be able to disclose them at the moment but I can assure you that this fight is not over. We will not retreat and we will not surrender,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Dr. Duffuor files injunction against NDC primaries Dr. Duffuor files injunction against NDC primaries

59 minutes ago

Refrain from any form of violence — Ambrose Dery to Boma township Refrain from any form of violence — Ambrose Dery to Boma township

1 hour ago

Minority reshuffle: Don't pretend all is well after 'plucking off' Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka like mangoes – Stephen Atubiga jabs Mahama Minority reshuffle: Don't pretend all is well after 'plucking off' Haruna Iddris...

2 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah Your $750 million dollars investment cannot buy the rights of Ghanaian workers –...

2 hours ago

VRA partners NADMO to embark on dam spillage simulation exercise VRA partners NADMO to embark on dam spillage simulation exercise

2 hours ago

NDC branch executives will lead election 2024 campaign – Mahama NDC branch executives will lead election 2024 campaign – Mahama

2 hours ago

ER: Police arrest two Yemenites, sub-chief over galamsey at Akyem Oda E/R: Police arrest two Yemenites, sub-chief over galamsey at Akyem Oda

2 hours ago

NR: Karaga youth vandalise NPP office over arrest of suspected chief killers N/R: Karaga youth vandalise NPP office over arrest of suspected ‘chief killers’

3 hours ago

Ga South: Church building collapses at Old Bortianor; seven people left with severe injuries Ga South: Church building collapses at Old Bortianor; seven people left with sev...

3 hours ago

If Mahama becomes president again Ghana will incur spiritual, physical curse – Koko Anyidoho If Mahama becomes president again Ghana will incur spiritual, physical curse – K...

Latest: News
body-container-line