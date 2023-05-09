Your $750 million dollars investment cannot buy the rights of Ghanaian workers – TUC blasts Sunon Asogli

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has stressed that it will continue to fight alongside the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) for all workers illegally dismissed by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd to be reinstated.

TUC on Tuesday, May 9, joined GMWU to stage a demonstration against the Chinese-owned company after several attempts to dialogue to have the three sacked workers reinstated failed to yield results.

The workers were sacked after they were elected union leaders according to Ghana Mineworkers' union.

Speaking before the protest started today, TUC Secretary General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah indicated that his outfit will not stop fighting until the management of Sunon Asogli backtracks on the sacking of the workers.

He argued that although they have nothing against foreign investors, Sunon Asogli should be made to understand that their $750 million-dollar investment cannot buy the rights of Ghanaian workers.

“We workers in Ghana are not against any investor coming to Ghana but Sunon Asogli’s 750 million dollars investment cannot buy our rights. So today, we are demonstrating to the whole world that unions in this country will exercise their rights.

“We will not allow our three colleagues to be dismissed. Our demand is very simple and we have made it very clear to the employer that our three colleagues must be reinstated. We will fight and fight and fight until they are reinstated,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, General Secretary of the GMWU, Abdul-Moomin Gbana said the union will take other steps after today’s demonstration until the three dismissed workers of Sunon Asogli are reinstated.

“There are a series of actions that we have lined up. I may not be able to disclose them at the moment but I can assure you that this fight is not over. We will not retreat and we will not surrender,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana stressed.