Mahama tours Upper West Region

Former President John Mahama has arrived in Wa to begin a two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

Upper West is one of two regions left for Mr Mahama to visit before the May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary elections. On this tour, President Mahama is visiting all eleven constituencies to interact with the branch and constituency executives.

A stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama will use the tour to energise the base of the party, mobilise and motivate them ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The 'Building the Ghana we want Together' campaign has visited 257 constituencies in 14 regions, and according to the #JMCampaignTracker, that required travelling over 12,000 kilometres and interacting with more than 337,000 delegates.

From the Upper West Region, Mr. Mahama will move to the Savanna Region to round up his 16-region campaign tour.

-Citi Newsroom

