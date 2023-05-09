‘NPP has manipulated the Judiciary’ - Mahama

09.05.2023 LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer hopeful of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of manipulating the judiciary to its advantage.

In a recent speech during his tour in the Northern Region, Mr Mahama stated that the NPP has manipulated the judiciary and managed to injunct the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Honourable James Gyakye Quayson.

He described as "gross injustice and an affront to our democracy."

Mr Mahama stated, “The people of Assin North elected a person to represent them in Parliament. This government has manipulated the judiciary in such a way that they’ve injuncted the MP for Assin North. S even though he’s an elected member, he cannot perform the duties of an MP. That is a gross injustice and it's an affront to our democracy.”

The Supreme Court ordered James Gyakye Quayson, to stop holding himself as an MP until the determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election.

In a 5-2 majority decision Wednesday [April 13, 2022], the apex court ordered Mr Quayson to abstain from any Parliamentary business and also refrain from engaging in activities pertaining to an MP.

In July 2021, Mr Ankomah-Nimfah won a judgment at the Cape Coast High Court nullifying Mr Quayson’s election on the basis that the MP held Canadian citizenship at the time he filed to contest the seat.

He then went to Supreme Court in January, this year for interpretation of Article 94 (2) (a), the same constitutional provision the High Court used to nullify Mr Quayson’s election.

His basis for going to the apex court was that despite the judgment by the High Court, Mr Quayson still continued to parade himself as an MP.