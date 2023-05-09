No true NDC member will be spreading secret recordings of our meetings — Mahama cautions

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has warned members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against divisive tactics that could undermine party unity ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking during a campaign tour of the Northern Region, Mahama expressed optimism that the NDC can overcome its challenges and regain power if members stay united.

He dismissed conspiracy theories of rifts between himself and other Northern Regional stalwarts such as Haruna Iddrisu, who he described as his "younger brothers."

Mahama said, "I know some people like conspiracy theories. This one doesn't like this one, this and this one is quarrelling, count me out. I have no enemies in the Northern region, all of them are my younger brothers."

He urged party members to shun those "hiding and recording tapes and insulting everybody", saying such tactics only seek to divide the NDC rather than unite it.

Mahama vowed that he and Northern region leaders like Haruna Iddrisu will "work together, win the election 2024 and we are going to put Ghana back on its feet."

The former president's warning comes as the NDC prepares for its presidential primaries on May 13 where he will face competition from Kojo Bonsu and Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Mahama emphasized that unity will be key for the NDC to successfully renew its mandate and address Ghana's challenges when elected into office again.

Watch the former President in the video below: