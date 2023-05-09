Ga South: Church building collapses at Old Bortianor; seven people left with severe injuries

Seven people luckily escaped with their lives on Tuesday, May 9, when a church building collapsed on them at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The three-storey building of the Word In Action Church came down today while the seven people were reportedly inside and doing some construction work.

Eyewitnesses say before the disaster, glasses on the building started breaking as some parts of the building shook.

Before the people inside could come out, the building came down, leaving all seven people inside with various degrees of injuries.

Thankfully, the victims were all pulled out in time and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Subsequently, after the incident, the Police and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) were called to the scene for assistance.

Speaking to the media on-site, deputy NADMO director for Ga South, Wonder Matthew indicated that a search will be conducted to ensure nobody is left under the rubble.

“For now, we cannot do any assessment now. Engineers are now trying to bring their assessment but what we know now is that seven persons have been injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.