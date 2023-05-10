Churches, Mosques operating in residential areas are engaging in illegalities — EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) say has disclosed that churches and mosques operating in residential areas are engaging in illegalities.

According to EPA, the laws of Ghana spell it clearly that, no individual or group of persons has the right to build and operate either a church or mosque in a residential area.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Region boss of the EPA, Mr Samuel Oteng in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Mr Oteng again emphasized that it was equally illegal to mount a church or mosque structure near river bodies.

"This is why the Environmental Protection Agency Act enjoins every developer to get a permit from EPA before putting up any structure in the country.

"In the case of churches and mosques, EPA should know the type of structure, its capacity and the type of activities that will go on in the building.

"The permit will also look at whether or not the land earmarked for the building is a residential, commercial or a place designated for a church building.

"This is why the EPA has intensified education on this area, to get the public to understand how the system should work," he stated.

Mr Oteng noted that the EPA has deployed its officials to educate the public on these issues adding that, their next action will be the strict enforcement of laws.