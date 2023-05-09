They are deeply rooted in drugs with no morals — Ex-BBNaija star berates wayward youths

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, has expressed his concerns over the behaviour of the younger generation.

He said the youths of nowadays are deeply rooted in drugs and lack moral values.

In a post on his official Instagram page, the reality TV star lamented that many young people are already having mental breakdowns and lack of vision in life.

He further stated that the only thing they are interested in is getting high and expecting money to fall from the sky.

"The younger generation are already having mental break downs, some are already deeply rooted in drugs, no morals at all, no vision, no goals all they want to do is just get high, post and look fly for the gram and expect money to fall from the sky, So much entitlement shit," Tuoyo wrote.

Tuoyo's post has sparked a lot of reactions from his followers, with many agreeing with his sentiments.

Some netizens have also pointed out that the lack of guidance and mentorship for young people is a contributing factor to their behaviour.

See below for a screenshot of Tuoyo’s post;