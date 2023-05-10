TUC joins GMWU to demonstrate against Sunon Asogli, demand reinstatement of sacked workers

Members of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) on Tuesday, May 9 marched to the premises of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd.

They are demanding the management of Sunon Asogli to reinstate all three workers of the company wronly dismissed after they were elected union leaders.

Addressing union members before the demonstration, GMWU General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana stressed that there is no way the Chinese-owned company will be allowed to exploit and mistreat Ghanaian workers.

“We all know why we are here today. We are being exploited by a Chinese employer called Sunon Asogli. Our rights as workers are being abused by a Chinese employer called Sunon Asogli. Are we going to sit down for this to happen? Will we sit down for this to happen? Shall we sit down for this to happen?” he stated.

Abdul-Moomin Gbana continued, “They dismissed three of our union leaders for absolutely no reason. They said because they joined a union and they chose to be elected as union leaders they have to dismiss them. Those of us here, are we not union members? Are we not employees of employers? Do we not come from different companies?

“Why must Sunon Asogli be different? We will not sit down for this to happen to us. Our three union leaders must be reinstated. They must bring back our three union leaders.”

On his part, TUC Secretary-General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah argued that no amount of investment made by Sunon Asogli warrants the bad treatment it meted out to the three sacked employees and other workers of the company.

He assured that the TUC will continue to fight alongside GMWU until the sacked workers are reinstated.

“We workers in Ghana are not against any investor coming to Ghana but Sunon Asogli’s 750 million dollars investment cannot buy our rights. So today, we are demonstrating to the whole world that unions in this country will exercise their rights.

“We will not allow our three colleagues to be dismissed. Our demand is very simple and we have made it very clear to the employer that our three colleagues must be reinstated. We will fight and fight and fight until they are reinstated,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah shared.

At its emergency meeting held on Monday, May 8, at the TUC Conference Hall, Accra, Ghana Mineworkers’ Union resolved that if after today’s demonstration, the dismissed workers are not reinstated by Sunon Asogli, several other extreme measures will be taken until their demands are met by the Chinese owned company.