09.05.2023 General News

Afrobarometer kicks off 4-day training workshop to empower civil society organisations, journalists in Accra

By Reporter
09.05.2023 LISTEN

Afrobarometer, a pan-African research network dedicated to making citizen voice a key pillar of Africa policy making, kicked off a four-day workshop in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday aimed at equipping civil society organisations (CSOs) and journalists with the necessary skills to use public attitude data effectively.

In an era when access to credible data is increasingly crucial for journalists and CSOs, Afrobarometer works to empower individuals and organisations with the skills needed to make evidence-based decisions, advocate effectively, and report accurately on issues impacting communities.

Through this free training workshop, 20 CSO representatives and 20 journalists from West Africa will gain experience in accessing, analysing, and leveraging survey data relevant to their daily work.

Participants will gain a thorough understanding of the range of data made available through Afrobarometer surveys, as well as how to use Afrobarometer’s free online data analysis tool.

Training modules include how to understand and analyse survey data as well as best practices for incorporating data into reporting and advocacy initiatives.

"Afrobarometer provides an invaluable resource for accessing data on key issues affecting our communities and our countries,” says Joseph Asunka, CEO of Afrobarometer.

“By capacitating people to use Afrobarometer data, we can better equip various policy actors with the knowledge and tools necessary to report accurately and advocate effectively on the critical issues that affect us all.”

In addition to producing and disseminating high-quality survey data and analysis on African attitudes, experiences, and aspirations, building capacity on the continent for survey research, analysis, and communication is a core goal of the Afrobarometer network.

