"I will help you remove cattle ranches" — Stephen Asamoah Boateng

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has assured chiefs and people of Effutu of his commitment to ensure the removal of unauthorized cattle ranchers who have settled close to the reserved forest for deer hunting.

This year's Aboakyer festival which was on the theme, "Your Participation makes a Difference for Development' attracted visitors from home and abroad.

According to the Minister, the presence of cattle ranchers and the failure of authorized agencies to act leaves much to be desired.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng was responding to a concern raised by the Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Council, at this year's Aboakyer Durbar of chiefs and people.

"Where are the government institutions tasked with these responsibilities, we need to preserve the culture of our ancestors for the youth, who currently don't know anything about Ghana's culture, 'it is because they are being influenced by foreign culture, due to their addiction to social media," he stressed.

He maintained that the reason behind the forefathers forbidden fishing and farming on Tuesdays, was to allow for regeneration adding that government decision to observe a close season in the fishing industry was met with strong opposition, describing it as unfortunate.

"You vote for a government with a mandate to rule, take decisions in the interest of the country, but, how can the country progress if you speak against any decision of government. Statistics available indicate that this exercise yielded good results," he added.

He appealed to Ghanaians to stop always criticizing government policies and programs.

The Chieftaincy Minister hinted that consultations are ongoing to consider a review of the Chieftaincy Act, to help give back some powers to the Traditional Authorities, to help address the decline in Ghanaian cultural values.

He said, " it is time local government becomes the center of development and not Central Government." He stressed that governance is a shared responsibility.

The Paramount Chief for Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, earlier hinted that it has been a difficult fight for the traditional council to preserve the integrity of the ramssier site reserved for religious activities, such as the hunting of the sacrificial animal for the Aboakyir festival.

This is as a result of some encroachers who have taken over some potions of the land with their cattles.

According to him the strength of Winneba depends on the unity and love amongst it's people.

He also appealed for a better and more spacious market with modern facilities since the current one has over lived it's usefulness.

"Due to the increasing number of traders, some of them are forced to sell on the streets, contaminating the foods, risking their lives and that of others," he noted.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Marygold Assan, acknowledged the importance of festivals to a country's local economy, adding that visitors will buy food, book for accommodation and transport which in all help in putting monies in the pocket of people.

She expressed her appreciation to the various Asafo company for a successful and peaceful celebration.

The Tuafo Asafo No.1 company in the white attire made the first catch.