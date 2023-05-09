Refrain from any form of violence — Ambrose Dery to Boma township

09.05.2023 LISTEN

Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery has issued a caution to key stakeholders of Boma township in the Ahafo region to exercise restraint and avoid any form of violence.

“Government urges Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” Mr Dey said in a statement on Tuesday, May 9.

This statement follows the renewal of curfew hours from 11pm to 4am taking effect today 9 th May, 2023 by an executive instrument.

The ministry has banned anyone from carrying arms and ammunitions including offensive weapons.

The interior minister continued, “Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bomaa Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”