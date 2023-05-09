If Mahama becomes president again Ghana will incur spiritual, physical curse – Koko Anyidoho

09.05.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has made a case for why John Dramani Mahama should never become President of Ghana again.

In an interview, he argued that “You don’t destool a chief and enstool him later. It is a curse.”

According to Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Ghana will not only incur spiritual curses when Mahama becomes president again but the country will suffer physical curses as well.

“Another one spiritually is that this sword that the President holds to swear the part of office, spiritually you can only hold it twice. Jerry Rawlings held it twice in 1992 and 1996. President Kufuor held it twice in 2000 and 2004. President Mills held it once, he died and he left. John Mahama, on the 9th of 24th July 2012 you held the Sword of State and you swore an oath. On the 7th of January 2013, you held the sword of state and swear again. You held it twice.

“Why do you want to hold it three times and be a curse upon the country? Why does John Mahama think that Ghana was created for him and he will come and mess the nation up spiritually and physically? It won’t happen. It cannot happen,” Koku Anyidoho told journalists as reported by 3News.

In a series of tweets in the past week, Koku Anyidoho has made it clear that he is against the candidacy of John Dramani Mahama in the flagbearer race of the NDC.

He has indicated that he supports Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and will vote for him during the upcoming party primaries next weekend.