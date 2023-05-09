ModernGhana logo
GHANASCO headmaster reinstated after ‘toilet dormitory’ saga

GHANASCO headmaster reinstated after toilet dormitory saga
Ghana Education Service (GES) has reinstated the Head and the Senior House Masters of the Ghana Senior High School in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The two were interdicted following a media report alleging that a toilet facility had been converted into a dormitory facility for students of GHANASCO.

The videos of the GHANASCO students using the toilet cubicles as sleeping areas went viral and caused public outrage.

Subsequently, a committee was set up to investigate the report after the headmaster denied that no toilet facility had been converted into a dormitory for the male students.

Sources at the regional GES office revealed to Citi News that, the reinstatement follows a recommendation by the committee tasked to investigate the issue.

Citi News checks at the school revealed that the headmaster Douglas Haruna Yakubu and the senior housemaster have both resumed their roles.

-Citinewsroom

