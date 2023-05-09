Chief priestess phone stolen at Aboakyer festival, vows to kill thief

Chief priestess, name undisclosed in an interview with a reporter of Atinka TV during the Aboakyer festival in Winneba claims her phone has been stolen at the event.

She is seen in a video invoking curses on persons who stole her phone and purse.

The Aboakyer festival is celebrated on the 1st Saturday in May by the Effutu’s of Winneba Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana.

Winneba Aboakyer is an ancient rite of animal sacrifice to the god Otu to celebrate their safe migration from the ancient western Sudan Empire in northeastern Africa to their present home, Winneba and also to remove evil and predict a good harvest.

Aboakyer literally means, “Catching a live animal” in the Fante language. The two Asafo companies using only sticks and clubs move to their respective hunting grounds on the morning of the first Saturday in May climaxing the festival. The first Asafo Company to bring the live deer for the Omanhene to step three times is declared the winner of the year.

On the eve of the climax of the festival, the “Asafo” companies perform rituals and outdoor their gods.

This ceremony is a crowd-puller.

Watch video here:

