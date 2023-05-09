Aboakyer festival: Thief steals mobile phone, money of fetish priestess on the blindside of gods

Social media users are in shock after citing a video of a fetish priestess whose mobile phone was stolen during the recently celebrated Aboakyer festival.

The incident reportedly happened last Saturday prior to the annual deer hunting contest in the annual Aboakyer festival celebration.

Recounting her ordeal in an interview, the fetish priestess discloses that not only was her phone stolen but her money and her purse were also stolen by the thief.

Unhappy with what happened to her, she cursed the thief and indicated that the thief will meet his untimely death if her belongings are not returned.

In the video of her interview that has gone viral, several people have mocked the fetish priestess, arguing that her gods should have spotted the thieves and alerted her.

At the end of the deer hunting contest for the 2023 Aboakyer Festival of the chiefs and people of Effutu, the Tuafo Number 1 Asafo Company emerged winner.

The traditional warriors arrived at 10:10 hours, with the live animal at the durbar grounds, where hundreds of highly expectant indigenes and visitors had gathered.

The arrival of the heroes was met with spontaneous jubilation of screaming, singing, applauding, and praising.

After parading the animal aloft the durbar grounds for about 15 minutes, it was presented to Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, who stepped on it three times as a sign of acceptance.