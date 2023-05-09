B Foster trends as KalyJay compares bread’s price to daily minimum wage GHS35 and GHS14.88

ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to express their frustration over the current daily minimum wage paid to workers in the country.

The minimum wage, which is GHS14.88, has been described as insufficient by many, especially in light of the rising cost of goods and services.

Ghanaians have been comparing the minimum wage to B Foster, a popular bread brand in Ghana.

Some sizes of bread are being sold for 35 cedis or more, which means that a person earning the daily minimum wage would have to work for three days before being able to afford a loaf of bread.

Twitter influencer KalyJay expressed his frustration over the situation in a tweet on Tuesday, May 9, saying, “Minimum wage for Ghana be 14.88 cedis, B Foster be 35 cedis.”

Many netizens shared in his sentiment, with another person saying, "In Ghana, you are given a minimum wage which you can't survive on per day. Plus the job to even do to get the minimum wage is not there."

Another person added, "Bfoster, you go far. Consider pepsodent price."

The comparison between the price of bread and the daily minimum wage has sparked a narrative among Ghanaians on social media.

With the cost of living on the rise, many people are struggling to make ends meet, and the minimum wage is simply not enough to cover basic necessities.

Isaac Donkor
