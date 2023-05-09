ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2023 Headlines

I didn’t marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire critics after wedding 31year old nurse

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
I didnt marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire critics after wedding 31year old nurse
09.05.2023 LISTEN

Former Minister of Education, Professor Dominic Fobih has clarified reports suggesting that he has married nine wives.

The former Cabinet Minister went viral over the weekend after a video of him dancing with a lady reported to be 27 years hit the internet.

Many who commented on the video expressed shock at how the 80-year-old man was marrying again at such an old age.

In the midst of the conversations on the marriage, Prof. Dominic Fobih has come out to set the record straight.

Speaking to Star News, he said the claim that he has married his 9 th wife is false. According to him, the lady he married over the weekend is his only wife.

“I don’t have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married. I didn’t have a wife before so I’ve just got married. Who in Ghana has nine wives? If anybody is commenting on nine wives the person has been misled. Those who are commenting are commenting on what they’ve read and that is borne out of ignorance,” Prof. Dominic Fobih said.

Contrary to the reports, he further clarified that his wife is 31 years old and not 27.

The former Cabinet Minister insists that marrying his wife is the best decision for him as he feels strong.

“I’m a very strong-willed person and I’m always convinced about what I decide to do and what is best for me. I know why I’m doing this and so they can tell all sorts of things. I didn’t marry for anybody, I married for myself,” Prof. Fobih stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Chief priestess phone stolen at Aboakyer festival, vows to kill thief Chief priestess phone stolen at Aboakyer festival, vows to kill thief

2 hours ago

I didnt marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire critics after wedding 31year old nurse I didn’t marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire c...

2 hours ago

Prof. Dominic Fobih and his 9th wife My ‘wife isn’t 27years; verify information before publishing them – Prof Fobih h...

2 hours ago

'I thought you said your picketing was successful; now you're back after chasing us away' – Oliver Barker ridicules Pensioner Bondholders 'I thought you said your picketing was successful; now you're back after chasing...

2 hours ago

Bernard Mornah We warned you not to believe Ken Ofori-Atta — Bernard Mornah to pensioner bondho...

3 hours ago

NR: Two persons accused of witchcraft allegedly lynched at Zakpalsi N/R: Two persons accused of witchcraft allegedly lynched at Zakpalsi

3 hours ago

WR: Vote for my son to be next Essikado-Ketan MP and you will see real fireworks – Spio-Garbrah W/R: Vote for my son to be next Essikado-Ketan MP and you will see real firework...

3 hours ago

ER: Sakawa boys return snake box after failing to vomit cash at Nkurakan E/R: Sakawa boys return snake box after failing to vomit cash at Nkurakan

3 hours ago

My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments

3 hours ago

NPP to commence verification of albums on May 10 NPP to commence verification of albums on May 10

Latest: News
body-container-line