N/R: Two persons accused of witchcraft allegedly lynched at Zakpalsi

Two persons are reported to have been lynched at Zakpalsi, a farming community in the Mion District of the Northern Region over suspicion of witchcraft.

According to a Citi News source, one of the lynched persons gave a contaminated snuff to a resident who subsequently complained of stomach aches shortly after taking the snuff.

She later died from stomach aches and her family consulted a soothsayer who blamed the death on the snuff she was given.

The report of the soothsayer angered the youth of the Zakpalsi town which led them to mobilise and attack the alleged witch, Imoro Safura, and her husband.

The husband was attacked and killed in the couple’s home by the angry youth, but the wife managed to escape to the chief palace for refuge.

The youth however besieged the chief’s palace and took her out and had her killed.

-citinewsroom