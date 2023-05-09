ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: 45-year-old father of nine children commits suicide over economic hardships at Adankwame

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News AR: 45-year-old father of nine children commits suicide over economic hardships at Adankwame
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 45-year-old father of nine children has allegedly killed himself over economic hardship leaving his wife in a state of shock at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti.

Mr Kwasi Agyei, according to residents in the area, had been complaining of economic hardship and his inability to take care of the nine children prior to his death.

The deceased reportedly died after drinking something suspected to be poison leaving behind the nine children to the care of his jobless wife.

The wife of the deceased, Akosua Asantewaa in an interview with this reporter on Monday May 8, 2023 said her husband died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

"I have just given birth to our nineth child and because of that have been living with my mother in our family house, my late husband visited and asked that I bring him food, I took my time preparing the food and upon getting to the room I saw him lying on the floor.

"I later saw a liquid on a small bottle suspected to be a poison and so I raised alarm and he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

"He died a day after and we were told that the substance he drank was poison. Now I have been left with nine children to cater with no job. I am just wondering what I will do to provide for the children," she stated.

Madam Akosua Asantewaa said she will need Ghc2000 to start her petty trading business in order to stand on her feet again to make ends meet.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Chief priestess phone stolen at Aboakyer festival, vows to kill thief Chief priestess phone stolen at Aboakyer festival, vows to kill thief

2 hours ago

I didnt marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire critics after wedding 31year old nurse I didn’t marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire c...

2 hours ago

Prof. Dominic Fobih and his 9th wife My ‘wife isn’t 27years; verify information before publishing them – Prof Fobih h...

2 hours ago

'I thought you said your picketing was successful; now you're back after chasing us away' – Oliver Barker ridicules Pensioner Bondholders 'I thought you said your picketing was successful; now you're back after chasing...

2 hours ago

Bernard Mornah We warned you not to believe Ken Ofori-Atta — Bernard Mornah to pensioner bondho...

3 hours ago

NR: Two persons accused of witchcraft allegedly lynched at Zakpalsi N/R: Two persons accused of witchcraft allegedly lynched at Zakpalsi

3 hours ago

WR: Vote for my son to be next Essikado-Ketan MP and you will see real fireworks – Spio-Garbrah W/R: Vote for my son to be next Essikado-Ketan MP and you will see real firework...

3 hours ago

ER: Sakawa boys return snake box after failing to vomit cash at Nkurakan E/R: Sakawa boys return snake box after failing to vomit cash at Nkurakan

3 hours ago

My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments

3 hours ago

NPP to commence verification of albums on May 10 NPP to commence verification of albums on May 10

Latest: News
body-container-line