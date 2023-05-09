A/R: 45-year-old father of nine children commits suicide over economic hardships at Adankwame

A 45-year-old father of nine children has allegedly killed himself over economic hardship leaving his wife in a state of shock at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti.

Mr Kwasi Agyei, according to residents in the area, had been complaining of economic hardship and his inability to take care of the nine children prior to his death.

The deceased reportedly died after drinking something suspected to be poison leaving behind the nine children to the care of his jobless wife.

The wife of the deceased, Akosua Asantewaa in an interview with this reporter on Monday May 8, 2023 said her husband died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

"I have just given birth to our nineth child and because of that have been living with my mother in our family house, my late husband visited and asked that I bring him food, I took my time preparing the food and upon getting to the room I saw him lying on the floor.

"I later saw a liquid on a small bottle suspected to be a poison and so I raised alarm and he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

"He died a day after and we were told that the substance he drank was poison. Now I have been left with nine children to cater with no job. I am just wondering what I will do to provide for the children," she stated.

Madam Akosua Asantewaa said she will need Ghc2000 to start her petty trading business in order to stand on her feet again to make ends meet.