09.05.2023 Social News

A/R: Man drowns in River Oda while chasing grasscutter

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
09.05.2023 LISTEN

A 40-year-old man has drowned in River Oda whiles chasing a grasscutter.

The incident happened at Chiransa near Senfi in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

According to the Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Benjamin Amponsah, the three hunters; Kwaku Addai alias Attah Kuma now deceased, Samuel Obinim and Collins Agyemang went to the bush Sunday morning for hunting with their dogs.

“Luckily for them, they saw one grass cutter, so they chased it with their dogs but unfortunately, the grasscutter threw itself into the Oda River, so Kwaku Addai also threw himself into the river in order to catch the animal and unfortunately for him got drowned in it,” he narrated.

All attempts by his friends to rescue him proved futile as they rushed home to inform the Unit Committee Chairman who mobilized some community members to the scene.

According to reports, the people who went to the river also couldn’t rescue the drowning Kwaku Addai.

The matter was reported to the police where the body was retrieved Monday morning, May 8, 2023.

Eye witnesses, Emmanuel Mensah told this reporter that, the body of the deceased was retrieved from the river after some rituals were performed by the elders of the community.

He disclosed that it was shocking there were no signs showing he has been drown. They suspected the Sunday hunting on the riverside was a “forbidden day” which caused the unfortunate incident to happen.

Kwaku Addai left behind a wife and three children.

