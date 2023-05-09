We warned you not to believe Ken Ofori-Atta — Bernard Mornah to pensioner bondholders

Bernard Mornah

Convenor of Arise Ghana Movement and former national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah said the lamenting pensioner bondholders though unfortunate are partially to blame for the current predicament they currently are facing.

According to Mr Mornah, he forewarned the pension holders of the actions of the Finance Minister which they failed to take his advice.

“[They] put a hold at that time when we were telling them Ken Ofori-Atta should not be believed,” he said today on TV3 New Day morning program.

Mr Mornah noted that Mr Ofori-Atta exempted pensioners from the domestic debt exchange programme just to stop them from picketing at the premises of the ministry in order to gather strong evidence to push for the US$3bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

“Because Ken Ofori-Atta needed their absence at the Ministry to go and say my people have accepted,” he stated.

He expressed solidarity with pensioner bondholders but still stood by his comment that the Finance Minister ought not to have been trusted.

On Monday, May 8, the pensioners who made the decision not to participate in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) returned to the Ministry to request payment of their principal and mature coupons.