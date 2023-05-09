E/R: Sakawa boys return snake box after failing to vomit cash at Nkurakan

There was drama at Nkurakan community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region over the weekend when a big snake was found in a sealed chop box.

The incident attracted the residents of the community who came to have a view of the big snake which nobody knew where it came from.

According to reports, the snake was deposited at the venue by some youth who had come to perform ritual money at a place known to be involved in such acts.

The snake was supposed to be given eggs for 30 days after which it was expected to vomit money for them. But failed.

Surprisingly, the chop box with the snake was however picked up by some young men when people surrounded it to take a look at it.

The situation has created fear in Nkurakan as the chop box was found close to the place where a 6-month-old baby was found dead after going missing for some hours on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the residents are calling on the Police to as a matter of urgency deal with the growing crime issues in the community.

-DGN online