ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2023 Social News

My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments

My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments
09.05.2023 LISTEN

An HIV patient, Kwame Richard, has said he sees scars all around him, as life has treated him unfairly due to a woman he fell in love with.

According to him, the woman, after infecting him with HIV let him.

Speaking to Modohemaa Akua Sonto on Abrabo Mu Nsem, a social issues programme that airs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:30 pm on N0.1FM 105.3, he pleaded for help to regain his strength since he is scared to transmit the HIV virus to any other person.

“I loved and sacrificed my everything for my wife and she has run away from me. For over three years now, I haven’t been able to have sex since I don’t know how to confront another woman to tell her about my status before making love to her,” he said.

He said he, sometimes, feels like committing suicide, adding that the two of them have kept their positive status confidential.

He has no child, too, he said, noting that he is finding it difficult to move on with his life.

On the same programme, the manager of N0.1 FM,105.3, Lady Prophetess Obaa Sonoo, advised people to choose right partners before entering into marriages.

She said there is more life after marriage and it is not all about sex but rather about being positive and responsible.

-classfmonline.com

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Chief priestess phone stolen at Aboakyer festival, vows to kill thief Chief priestess phone stolen at Aboakyer festival, vows to kill thief

19 minutes ago

I didnt marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire critics after wedding 31year old nurse I didn’t marry for anybody; I married for myself – 80year-old Prof. Fobih fire c...

21 minutes ago

Prof. Dominic Fobih and his 9th wife My ‘wife isn’t 27years; verify information before publishing them – Prof Fobih h...

26 minutes ago

'I thought you said your picketing was successful; now you're back after chasing us away' – Oliver Barker ridicules Pensioner Bondholders 'I thought you said your picketing was successful; now you're back after chasing...

34 minutes ago

Bernard Mornah We warned you not to believe Ken Ofori-Atta — Bernard Mornah to pensioner bondho...

2 hours ago

NR: Two persons accused of witchcraft allegedly lynched at Zakpalsi N/R: Two persons accused of witchcraft allegedly lynched at Zakpalsi

2 hours ago

WR: Vote for my son to be next Essikado-Ketan MP and you will see real fireworks – Spio-Garbrah W/R: Vote for my son to be next Essikado-Ketan MP and you will see real firework...

2 hours ago

ER: Sakawa boys return snake box after failing to vomit cash at Nkurakan E/R: Sakawa boys return snake box after failing to vomit cash at Nkurakan

2 hours ago

My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments My wife fled after giving me HIV; I feel like killing myself – Husband laments

2 hours ago

NPP to commence verification of albums on May 10 NPP to commence verification of albums on May 10

Latest: News
body-container-line